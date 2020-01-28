Mateusz Lugowski: Search continues for missing Wakefield teenager

Searches are continuing for a Wakefield teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Mateusz Lugowski, 16, was last seen on Sunday, January 19, close to Domino's Pizza on Chantry Bridge.

More than 2,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing him home, and police searches have been spotted across the city.

Free parking has also been offered at the Ruddy Duck, on Bridge Street, The Cock and Crown, on Doncaster Road, Crofton and the Redbeck Motel, on Doncaster Road, Crofton, for those involved in the search.

Those who wish to join the search are encouraged to join the group, but members have asked that no under-18s go along.

Described as 5ft2 with short brown hair, Mateusz was believed to have been wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with thick blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes.

He may also have been carrying a blue rucksack.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling over the Chantry Bridge on Sunday between 2.30pm and 3pm who may have seen 16-year-old Mateusz or may have dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s welfare; we urgently need to reunite him with his family.

"Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry. I would urge anyone who has seen Mateusz to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1246 of 19 January.