Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The poll cards are being sent out to all registered voters in the district.

The cards include details of the local polling station and times of polling for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections, which are on Thursday, May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who is registered to vote but has not received their poll card by April 5, 2024 should contact Electoral Services on 01924 305023 or email [email protected]

Poll cards have started to be delivered to households this week in preparation for the May elections.

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Poll cards are being delivered to people who have registered to vote. If you don’t receive yours then you will need to make sure you are registered.

“Even if you think you are already registered, it’s important to double check. Many people think they are automatically registered because they pay council tax, but this isn’t true.

"Registering is quick and easy, so make sure you’re registered before the deadline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is quick and simple to register by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

People will need their date of birth and National Insurance number to be able to register. People must be registered by midnight on Tuesday, April 16 to be able to vote.

Gillian added: “Those aged 16 and 17 can also register to vote so that they will be eligible to vote in the next election after their 18th birthday. If you will be 18 by May 2, you should register.”

Anyone who has moved house recently, or changed other details such as their name, may not be registered correctly so should contact Electoral Services to check by calling 01924 305023 or by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who are unable to attend the polling station to vote may be able to vote by post or proxy.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24. Application forms are available at https://www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election

Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station, this includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of all acceptable documents is available at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Anyone who does not have one of the required forms of photo ID will be able to get a free Voter Authority Certificate from the Council. To apply, visit www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.