Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home.

Residents, family and friends at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home enjoyed entertainment from singer John Ketlow as well as shopping around stalls last Friday.

Attendees also got to enjoy a 3D artwork stall, a make-your-own jewellery stall, cakes and refreshments, games and a paddling pool that were enjoyed by residents and young guests alike.

Cristina Rachita, home manager at Castleford Lodge, said: “We hosted our annual summer fair last week and we were honoured to receive the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and the Lady Mayoress, Annette Jones.

People got to browse a selection of jewellery at the Summer Fair.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Mayor was very grateful for all the hard work the staff had done to make the Summer Fair a great success, which was enjoyed by residents, their family members and staff.

“The Mayor also took the opportunity to thank all the staff for their hard work in making the residents safe, secure and happy over the last few difficult years.”

The Mayor was happy to donate the gift of a dementia cat called Joy For All donated on behalf of the Wakefield Rotary Club to the benefit of those residents who live with dementia, and offering them comfort and companionship.

All funds raised during the fair will go to the home's activities fund to help its residents in celebrating their lives, something the home firmly believes in.

Residents, family and staff were involved in the Summer Fair.