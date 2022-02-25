Mecca Bingo Wakefield offering a birthday gift to all customers born on February 29

But with the next Leap Year not until 2024, those celebrating their birthday on the February 29 have to wait for a while. To help bring some birthday joy to those people this year, Mecca Bingo Wakefield is stepping up to offer a special gift.

With 2,132 Mecca Bingo customers celebrating their birthdays on February 29, Mecca Bingo wanted to celebrate by offering them a unique gift.

Those celebrating their next birthday in 2024 will be able to go into their local Mecca club on Monday, February 28, bringing evidence on their date of birth, to claim £10-worth of credit – which they can spend as they wish on a game of bingo, food, or drinks.

Carol Rhead from Mecca Bingo, said: “Two years is a long time - and with over 2,000 of our customers having to wait for their next official birthday, we wanted to offer them something this year to celebrate! We’re looking forward to welcoming them into club on February 28 - either for a game of bingo, or some food and drink on the house.”

Customers will be able to visit their local Mecca Bingo Club on Monday, February 28 to claim their gift.