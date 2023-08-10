Transformers’ Bumblebee and Marvel’s War Machine will be making a flying visit to Junction 32 from 11am - 4pm on Sunday, August 13.

Visitors will have the chance to snap some super-selfies and interact with the much-loved heroes.

The meet and greet event will be in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, with all donations going towards providing specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families within the Wakefield district.