News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Meet Bumblebee and Marvel’s War Machine at Castleford's Junction 32 this weekend

Families visiting Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping this Sunday have a chance to meet their favourite superhero.
By Shawna Healey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Transformers’ Bumblebee and Marvel’s War Machine will be making a flying visit to Junction 32 from 11am - 4pm on Sunday, August 13.

Visitors will have the chance to snap some super-selfies and interact with the much-loved heroes.

MORE: High fashion and thrilling races on annual Ladies Day at Pontefract Races

The meet and greet event will be in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, with all donations going towards providing specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families within the Wakefield district.

For more information, please visit: https://junction32.com/

Related topics:Junction 32CastlefordMarvel