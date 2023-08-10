Meet Bumblebee and Marvel’s War Machine at Castleford's Junction 32 this weekend
Families visiting Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping this Sunday have a chance to meet their favourite superhero.
By Shawna Healey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Transformers’ Bumblebee and Marvel’s War Machine will be making a flying visit to Junction 32 from 11am - 4pm on Sunday, August 13.
Visitors will have the chance to snap some super-selfies and interact with the much-loved heroes.
The meet and greet event will be in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, with all donations going towards providing specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families within the Wakefield district.
For more information, please visit: https://junction32.com/