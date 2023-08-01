Jake was found around a month ago by Jonathan Lee, who on first look thought the bird was just a dog mess bag in the middle of a busy road.

Realising he needed care, Jonathan took him to Andrew and Suzanne Silverwood in Ossett as a chick for rehabilitation.

Jake – who was named after the crow in Stephen King’s Shawshank Redemption – had a broken leg and couldn’t fly. He was placed in a rabbit hutch for safe keeping.

Jake has been taken in by the rabbits as one of their own.

Thankfully, his six floppy-eared foster siblings didn’t mind the cheeky crow being there, and he has since taken on some of the characteristics of the continental giant rabbits.

Jake is often seen hopping around with the bunnies, as well as being fed and watered alongside the rabbits.

Andrew, who owns Silverwood Dairy, said: “The rabbits have accepted Jake as one of their own.

"He is so funny, he hops around with them. Jake has taken on the characteristics of the rabbits, and we know when he wants feeding because he lets out a big squawk, which is also why we’ve named him Jake the Really Loud Crow.

Jake loves to hop around like the rabbits.

“We have had so many people coming around to see him, everybody loves him.”

And despite crows not being vegetarian, Jake has been spotted by Andrew and Suzanne picking at some hay whilst the rabbits chow down.

Jake’s stay with the Silverwood was supposed to be temporary but he may have found his forever family.