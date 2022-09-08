Meet the 10 finalists in the Community Foundation Wakefield District Unsung Heroes awards

The Foundation’s judging panel chose 10 finalists from the many nominations it received, and now is the time for readers to vote for their winner(s).

Murray Edwards, Community Foundation Wakefield District’s founder, said: “It’s always humbling to hear of the achievements of these local heroes, and this year is no exception. Each one of the finalists has been an incredible support to people in need within the Wakefield district and beyond, and they fully deserve to be recognised for their wonderful efforts.”

“It was a real pleasure to spend time with all of the finalists, and a short film detailing the nature of their nominations will be shown at the Unsung Heroes award ceremony, which will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on October 14, 2022."

Tickets for the event are still available, which includes a three-course dinner. Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk for more information.

1. Valerie Darby Valerie Darby may be retired but she has more energy than people half her age. At 79, Val helps out with the toddlers and young children at Little Legs Play Group in Hemsworth, as well as numerous other groups at the community centre. She regularly dresses up as Mrs Claus at Christmas and arranges various trips and events for her fellow volunteers.

2. Wendy Farrar A few of this year's nominees donate their time and energy to more than one local cause. Wendy Farrar is a wonderful example, as she helps her local uniform exchange, Calder Grove Food Bank, Wakefield Street Kitchen and other organisations across the district. 'Wendy goes way beyond the call of duty to help anyone in need.'

3. Tracy Morgan Tracy Morgan doesn't enjoy much spare time around her demanding job, but what she has, she donates to Normanton School Uniform Exchange, which she launched in the early days of the pandemic to help struggling families. In just a couple of years, Tracy has redistributed more than 4,000 items of uniform and helped over a thousand families. She has seen demand for her help rise significantly in recent months, due to the cost-of-living crisis.

4. Phil Cook Phil Cook is another who helps a number of causes. A passionate ambassador for Pontefract, Phil helped to organise this year's Platinum Jubilee events in the town. He gives his time to Pontefract Civic Society and Pontefract Decoration Squad, as well as other groups, and helps to moderate Pontefract's Community Page on Facebook. 'He's unbelievable and never stops!'