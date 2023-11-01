An 11-year-old motorcross rider from Altofts is rising up the ranks after competing across the country throughout 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woody Hill, who attends Freeston Academy in Normanton, was crowned champion at the White Rose Championship and the YMSA Championship, as well as taking part in the MasterKids national event where he won “Rider Of The Event” for his class.

Woody’s mum, Rachel, said: "He rides every weekend – it’s a huge commitment seeing him be away every weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He achieved his first wins this year and is the 2023 65 overall winner in both championships.

Woody has been riding bikes of all kinds since he was two, and is now competing nationally in motorcross

“Next year he will be moving up to the 85 small wheel – and taking part in national races too.

“He absolutely loves the sport and rode a pushbike aged two, and his first mini bike aged three.