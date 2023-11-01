News you can trust since 1852
Meet the 11-year-old Wakefield motorcross prodigy who is rising up the ranks

An 11-year-old motorcross rider from Altofts is rising up the ranks after competing across the country throughout 2023.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Woody Hill, who attends Freeston Academy in Normanton, was crowned champion at the White Rose Championship and the YMSA Championship, as well as taking part in the MasterKids national event where he won “Rider Of The Event” for his class.

Woody’s mum, Rachel, said: "He rides every weekend – it’s a huge commitment seeing him be away every weekend.

"He achieved his first wins this year and is the 2023 65 overall winner in both championships.

Woody has been riding bikes of all kinds since he was two, and is now competing nationally in motorcrossWoody has been riding bikes of all kinds since he was two, and is now competing nationally in motorcross
Woody has been riding bikes of all kinds since he was two, and is now competing nationally in motorcross
“Next year he will be moving up to the 85 small wheel – and taking part in national races too.

“He absolutely loves the sport and rode a pushbike aged two, and his first mini bike aged three.

"He is supported and sponsored by local companies including MB Building, Fairway Graphics, Dirtshifter and the Minors Arms Pub.”

