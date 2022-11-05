Three-month-old brother and sister rabbits, Bart and Lisa, at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch are looking for a permanent home after flying the nest from their mum.

The duo are domestic rabbits who love human company and are reknowned for being extremely friendly.

Following their arrival, the local RSPCA branch has now appealed to families who would be willing to adopt both of these adorable bunnies so they’re not split up.

The two are described as ‘big foodies who are super confident’ looking for ‘a family that have plenty of time to spend cuddiling.’

The bunnies are perfect for families with kids but do require plenty of space to explore, dig and play.