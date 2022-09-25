Over the past year, it is reported that many dog owners have been forced to give up their pets due to pressures brought about by the cost of living crisis.

Charities, including Wakefield’s RPSCA, say dog shelters are filling up at a rapid rate, with many of the pets struggling with medical conditions that are then affecting their chance of being rehomed.

The branch has now reached full capacity accommodating 16 dogs prompting an appeal to the public to help.

Megan Rattray, the Animal Care Manager of the branch at East Ardsley, said: “We're getting more and more animals as people just can't afford the medication let alone any operations.

“Lots of the dogs up for adoption do have medical conditions which makes it hard to find them a stable home.”

In a recent poll, animal organisation Dogs Trust reported that 67% of non-dog owners have claimed that the rising living costs would prevent them from adopting a dog.

The survey showed 46% of dog owners in the Yorkshire and Humber region thought they would find it more difficult to give their dog all they needed, compared to before the cost of living crisis began

Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust CEO, said: “Dogs Trust has been receiving a shocking and unprecedented number of calls from dog owners asking us to take in their dogs because they feel they won’t be able to see them through this crisis.

“Over the last month, we received on average 17 handover calls an hour from desperate owners feeling they’ve run out of options.”

Because of this, the poor pets struggle with abandonment, even though in many cases, it is out of the owner’s control.

To express interest in the adoption or fostering of any of the dogs please visit the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website.

1. NYWE-23-09-2022-rspcateam-YOR.jpg Megan Rattray (second from left) and the team of RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. Frankie The eight year old Shar Pei/Dachshund cross loves people but is struggling with a skin condition that makes him itch. He loves people and just wants someone to scratch his belly. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Sky At only 18 months, this Cain Corso is one of the biggest but most loving dogs in the branch. Sky was diagnosed with cherry eye, which is common among dogs but meant his previous owner couldn't look after him. This puppy is super cuddly and just wants to be loved. Photo: Contibuted Photo Sales

4. Sandy This wonderful one year old Saluki had to have one of her legs amputated following a car accident. However, this beautiful pooch is the most playful and happy dog. She wants nothing more than to curl up on the couch after spending her day exploring. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales