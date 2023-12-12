Meet the Evri delivery driver who goes above and beyond for his community in Wakefield
Dennis Brunneye, who is also from Wakefield, delivers parcels for Evri – but his job doesn’t stop there.
Alongside his deliveries within the community, he’s often found carrying out repair jobs for customers on his round.
Couriers often deliver up to 150 parcels a day and Dennis usually has around 80 parcels to deliver but that doesn’t stop him taking the time to go above and beyond for his customers.
Dennis carries tools while out on his courier round and completes small fixes to his customer’s properties such as adjusting hinges and joints of gates.
Dennis estimates he’s repaired approximately seven gates and has done countless other jobs – including fixing letterboxes and loose door handles.
Dennis said: “I’m often the only person some people see, and it can really brighten up their day, especially if I’m able to help them out by fixing something. I really love being part of the community.
“When I am out delivering, I carry dog biscuits for my customer’s dogs, and they love it – both the dogs and their owners!
"I carry tools to repair any gates that need a repair such as loose hinges, loose joints or gates than need a trim if they are scraping on the floor – at no charge, of course.
"I have one customer in a wheelchair, I open all her parcels for her as her hands are weak.
“I am about to replace a customer’s gate with one I salvaged from another customer who didn’t need it.
"I had to reduce it in size so it will fit my customer’s gateway, but I’ll soon get the time to remove her old one and fit this one.
“I love the job; I enjoy being out and about and definitely couldn’t be sat at a desk all day - I love the interaction with people and my community is like a second family.
"It’s important to always be kind to your delivery driver, you never know when they might be able to help you out too!”