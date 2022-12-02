Meet the marvellous mutts looking for a miracle this Christmas

Could you make one of these mutts wishes come true and give a dog a home this National Mutt Day?
We love all dogs of every shape, size, age and breed. And we have a real soft spot for our wonderful crossbreeds, mongrels and mutts.
Today is National Mutt Day and the RSPCA is celebrating all of the wonderful pooches in its care, and is urging adopters to consider giving a rescue dog a second chance
Here are some of lovely crossbreeds currently looking for homes:
1. CODY
Two-year-old crossbreed Cody has been patiently waiting for the right home for over 14 months but is struggling to find the right match due to his nerves. He can be frightened of new people and new situations so needs someone who is willing to give him time to settle in and get to know him. Once he knows you, he’s a playful, affectionate boy who loves his boys and is very clever. He needs an experienced home with owners who can commit to his ongoing training and behaviour needs.
Photo: RSPCA
2. KOBE
Four-year-old German shepherd cross Kobe was brought overseas as a puppy before moving to the UK. He was taken in by the RSPCA over a year ago as his owners struggled to cope with his herding and guarding behaviour. He’s come on well thanks to the team at Stubbington Ark - run by the RSPCA Solent branch - and can now make new friends within a few meetings.
Photo: RSPCA
3. ROSIE
Four-year-old Rosie arrived at RSPCA Staffordshire North Branch through no fault of her own. She is very strong, so requires somebody with experience to help in training her to walk nicely on a lead. She is full of love and doesn't realise her strength. She is a very happy playful girl, who also likes to chill out throughout the day as well as explore. She is very affectionate and responds well to food and treats - which will help with her training.
Photo: RSPCA
4. BRACKEN
Six-year-old Bracken is thought to be a Rottweiler cross and has been in the care of the team at RSPCA Tameside & Glossop Branch for several months. Bracken is very affectionate once he gets to know people and absolutely loves to play fetch but he will need to meet his potential adopters several times before going home with them. His perfect family and home would be experienced with large dogs and have a large garden to play in. He needs an adult only home or one with children of secondary school age. He needs to be the only furry companion in the home but he is used to meeting other dogs outside.
Photo: RPSCA