Meet the marvellous mutts looking for a miracle this Christmas

4. BRACKEN

Six-year-old Bracken is thought to be a Rottweiler cross and has been in the care of the team at RSPCA Tameside & Glossop Branch for several months. Bracken is very affectionate once he gets to know people and absolutely loves to play fetch but he will need to meet his potential adopters several times before going home with them. His perfect family and home would be experienced with large dogs and have a large garden to play in. He needs an adult only home or one with children of secondary school age. He needs to be the only furry companion in the home but he is used to meeting other dogs outside.

Photo: RPSCA