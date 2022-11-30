Opening in 2019 at the Carleton Lanes shopping centre, Castleford, Bad Bambi is a retro store with a difference, as Amy Valentine explained.

“My business partner (Marc Williamson) and I founded Bad Bambi three years ago. We wanted something of our own so we took a huge risk. We give 10% of our annual profit to mental health causes as it’s a cause close to our hearts and try to tackle as many projects as we can.”

“So, three years ago Marc sold his childhood toys and gathered together every penny he sold. We did what we could to open our first shop in Castleford after only having known each other for five months! We had help from the community and felt part of West Yorkshire’s high street straight away."

Marc Williamson with some of the products the Castleford shop stocks, which ranges from retro clothing to vinyls to collectibles

Why a retro shop? The decision just made sense for Amy and Marc, who are both from Castleford.

“We both love everything 80’s from the cartoons to the music. This has to be a huge part of what we do so our shops are bright, bold and filled with the party vibe as we play our Bad Bambi retro playlist.”

“We have gone on to open two more stores, in Crossgates and Pontefract each as unique as the last. Bad Bambi currently has 12 staff members and we are growing every day. We sell everything from fashion to vinyl and are always looking for the next thing.”

Bad Bambi isn’t just any old shop, Amy explained. It wants to help as many people as possible in as many different ways.

The stock at Bad Bambi is constantly changing, and they donate 10% of their yearly proceeds to local charities

“Our social media has really grown as well and something I am really proud of is our photo shoots with local girls. I have done so many shoots with all kind of girls with the aim of boosting their self confidence, never professional models and we have had such a positive response from all the girls involved,” she said.

“Above all else, we want to carry on the works we are doing to raise extra funds for mental health charities and to raise awareness of the struggles some people face”.

This Christmas, Bad Bambi is running a Christmas gift drive to ensure that everyone has something to open on Christmas Day this year.

"The damage to self esteem and a persons mental health to not be able to provide a little magic at Christmas is huge,” Amy said.

The local community has taken well to Castleford retro store Bad Bambi - as this adorable picture shows!

"Last year, alongside fantastic individuals and businesses, we gave gifts to children with autism in the community, and we want to do that again. We’re looking for donations of toys, games, sweets and gift sets to ensure that everyone has something this year”.

Amy has many more future plans for the business.

“Things are difficult for everyone at the moment,” she said. “But nothing will stop us growing and succeeding.

"We are planning a cosplay event next year, expansion into the Wakefield area and lots more!”

Amy Valentine and Marc Williamson, both from Castleford, have put a lot into their retro shop and do everything they can to help the community

For more information, visit Home – Bad Bambi