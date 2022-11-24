Meet the Wakefield beauty botanist creating luxury skincare products inspired by Yorkshire botanicals

Dalia, 40, who lives in Hall Green, launched her business, Dalia Botanique, in 2020 during the pandemic.

A former sports massage therapist, Dalia had lost her business practically overnight when national Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

Wanting a garden and to be closer to her partner, Mark, Dalia moved from her city centre flat to Hall Green where she began to explore the countryside and what nature has to offer.

Dalia's products are natural and 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free.

With an interest in all things botany, Dalia began experimenting and mixing her own skincare concoctions from her greenhouse and other locally-sourced natural ingredients.

Today, she boasts a collection of skincare items ranging from cleansing oils and serums to shampoo bars, body oils, body butters and lip balms which have been seen in the likes of Grazia, Woman and Home, and the Metro.

Dalia said: “The idea to launch the business was always in the back of my mind because I’m quite into skincare and I used to make massage oils and bars, so it seemed like a natural progression.

"Some skincare courses popped up, and since I had lots of time during lockdown, I decided to complete them and launched the business in October of 2020.”

Dalia uses British-grown borage to create her products.

Dalia completed a course in Natural Skincare with the Soap School, based in Huddersfield, and is currently working towards her diploma in Organic Skincare Formulation with the global skincare school, Formula Botanica.

The keen gardener and outdoor explorer said it was important to her to make simple and easy skincare for people wanting to use products with natural ingredients created, sourced and bottled in the UK.

She added: “I didn’t want a 12-step routine, just something gentle and easy to use.

"All my inspiration came from nature and botanicals, There are so many wild flowers and things that we grow that we can use in skincare.

Dalia Hawley set up her business, Dalia Botanique, during lockdown in 2020.

"For example, I use raspberry seeds in my cleanser and botanicals such as white poppy, borage, and lunaria in one of my serums.”

All of her products are vegan and cruelty-free which is especially important to Dalia.

"All of the items are vegan, even the shampoo bars which often may contain silk and other animal-derived ingredients,” Dalia said.

"We’ve got so many wonderful alternatives available that we don’t need to use ingredients that come from animals in skincare, anymore. The alternatives are equally as effective.”

Dalia mentioned that it is very important to her to support other local and small businesses through her cosmetic company. She sources the ingredients she doesn’t grow herself locally and from farms in the West Midlands.

She said: “We are not like the big brands, it makes me so happy when I get a sale, it is such a fantastic feeling that people are invested in Dalia Botanique.

"I can’t speak for other small businesses, but myself and others really take time and personalise each order.

"In this current economy, small businesses are being impacted and so each sale is ensuring that the company stays open.”

Dalia has released a collection of five of her bestsellers in mini form just in time for Christmas that retails for £41.99 and is available on her website.