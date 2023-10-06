Meet the Wakefield company making stages for gigs around the world
and live on Freeview channel 276
In support of this year’s National Manufacturing Day and Production Futures, TAIT, opened it’s doors to its site at Production Park to showcase its talented team of engineers, designers, fabricators, sculptors, painters, project managers and logistics experts, who produce live experiences for the likes of Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones.
TAIT was born in 1978 in the USA, and their global team of skilled welders, machinists, carpenters, scuplter, painters, and fabricators turn complex digital designs into real-world elements that combine to form iconic scenic pieces, structures, displays, and even machines.
The team in Wakefield became part of TAIT in 2019 and have gone on to create incredible stages with their colleagues right across the globe.
Adam Lockwood, TAIT’s Head of Mechanical Manufacturing in Wakefield said: “When people think of Rock n Roll or theatre stages, they’re mostly focused on the amazing performances of the singers, musicians, dancers, or actors.
"Behind the scenes there are many talented people creating these unique stages which includes, amongst others, design engineers, machinists, painters, welders, carpenters, and sculptors who are busy creating the stages long before opening night.
"We wanted to showcase some of this work today to recognise this side of the manufacturing industry and the work that goes on here in Wakefield”.
TAIT’s Art Director, Jacqui Pyle, above, said: "I lead the Scenic team at TAIT in the UK, and together we work on sets and associated artworks, from statues to backdrops, post apocolyptic stages to shimmering, golden pop statues that recreate the vision of the performing artist, designer or producer.
"It's been wonderful showcasing our work to the next generation of makers. I'm always excited to spread the word about what we do as we have so many opportunities".
To find out more about TAIT see www.taittowers.com/careers/