Set up in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 , Chris, 43, takes in donated tech from businesses who are upgrading their IT systems, strips the system of all information and installs new software before donating them to families who need a laptop or computer.

He set up the project after noticing a clear need from families who struggled with accessing online teaching when physical school buildings were closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I set up the project two years ago in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic when all the kids were being schooled from home and there was a struggle to get hold of computer hardware.

Chris Lord set up Wakefield Technology 4 All Hub in 2020 after children were missing online teaching as they didn't have access to a computer.

“I’ve got two children myself and we’re in the fortunate position that if we need a new washing machine or a new computer, I can just go out and get one quite easily.

"But it was highlighted to me in the pandemic that everyone is not as fortunate, and it struck a nerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I heard that often – and it wasn’t one off, it was a common occurrence – that families only had one laptop to share among two, three or even four siblings who were all trying to do online school work.

"When people don’t have the means to provide a computer, children either just go without and cannot do their homework, or parents take out a line of credit which plunges them further into debt, which worsens the problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris offers his services to fix computer software problems and donates fixed computers and laptops to families and organisations in need. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The dad-of-two from Horbury, who used to work as a technical director at a company in Wetherby but is now an independent IT consultant and the the founder and director of The Virtual IT Director Ltd, has more spare time available to fix and distribute the much-needed tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “I’ve got a bit more freedom and flexibility with my time now, which is why I’ve gone a bit more public with the work that I’m doing.

"It almost seems wrong not to help, it doesn’t take that much time or effort as I’ve built up these skills over a number of many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tech whizz has worked with groups across Wakefield – from the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project to the food bank at Wrenthorpe Kirkhamgate Assist, Steppin Stones Baby Bank and Thornes Juniors Football Club – to donate around 30 refurbished laptops so far.

But that is not the only thing he does. The kind-hearted dad also helps people and groups with their IT problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not just about recycling computer hardware,” he said. “I’m just as willing to provide my technical services for free.

"I work with businesses who have 300 or 400 members of staff so I have the skills to help a charity or an organisation with their computers or more complex needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad