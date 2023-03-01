Found on Mercury House on Grove Lane in Pontefract, the club trains children from as young as four in kickboxing.

The club offers junior and senior kickboxing, a fight class every Saturday and a 12-week fight camp for the young martial artists wanting to compete in tournaments and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was founded by the second dan black belt in kickboxing and West Yorkshire traffic cop, Gavin, in the summer of 2016 after being positively influenced by kickboxing when he was a teenager.

Gavin Pearson takes the children to competitions across the UK and will be heading off to Ireland later this year to compete in a tournament.

Gavin said: “I started off doing martial artists when I was younger, and the people I learned from had a massive influence on me growing up. My son has ADHD, and these children can get labelled and stereotyped.

"ADHD can been seen as a disability but it isn’t, it is a gift if used in the right way. If I can take these kids in and help their behaviour, help their self-esteem and confidence, and take them on a martial arts journey from nothing to being a blackbelt, then that is what I want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is hard work and a lot of commitment, but once they get to the other side, it is something that can never be taken away from them. It is also provides them with a space they feel comfortable in and an opportunity to make memories.”

Now the club trains around 40 children and young people and takes them to multiple competitions across the UK and Ireland.

When not working at the gym, Gavin is a traffic officer for West Yorkshire Police.

Gavin said: “I’m so proud of all of the children that come through the doors. A lot of them come from deprived areas so it is nice to give them a bit of acknowledgement for their efforts. Some of them have put in years of effort and are going towards titles in their age ranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our coaches, Carla Hesslegrave, is a multiple world champion, and is a role model for them. The children work hard and we’re taking them to compete across the UK and in Ireland later this year.”

The club fundraises multiple times a year to make sure that everyone can compete in tournaments, which can get a bit pricey.

All money made from the membership fees is also put back into the club, with the coaches often donating kit to some of the kids who need it.

Vanquish Martial Arts is based in Hemsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin added: “We charge a set price but we do not charge any joining fees or anything like that. If parents need some help, we subsidise the cost where we can to try and encourage kids to attend.

"We’ve also given out free kit and equipment. Myself and the other coaches do not take a wage from the club, all the money we make is put back into the club to buy more and better equipment.

"And this morning I spent the best part of £200 on nerf guns so the children can have a nerf party. It is important that it feels like an inclusive group, bullying is not tolerated in or our outside of our group. We instill what is right and wrong in them from the start.”

To find out more visit the Vanquish Martial Arts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VanquishMartialArts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad