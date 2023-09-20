Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celine Bickerdike, 24, is among more than a dozen women in the running for the Miss Yorkshire crown. A mental health activist, Celine wants to expand on her work by supporting refugees, inspired by the matriarchs in her family.

Celine’s great grandmother, Francesca Lanska, was sent to Auschwitz as a young woman, and it where her grandmother, Helena Kowalczyk, was born, and because of this, remain stateless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A keen cook, photographer, and singer, Celine also dreams of being a TV presenter one day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celine Bickerdyke from Wakefield.

The winner of the competition, which will be held at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe, Doncaster, will be the successor to the current Miss Yorkshire, university student, Milly Hinchcliffe from Leeds.

Also from West Yorkshire is the youngest competitor, Alanya Rose Watson, 16, who has received her Duke of Edinburgh award and dreams of becoming an engineer.

And it is 18-year-old Princess Akande’s second time competing for the Miss Yorkshire title, who has a dream of winning the contest and becoming a model.

Princess Akande from Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse rider and charity fundraiser, Annalise Butler, will be representing Leeds. In 2021, she raised £642 for children's cancer Uk by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and it is her dream to own business as a freelance horse rider and instructor for young children.

The final will consist of four rounds – black dress, sportswear, cocktail or evening dress and an interview with the judges.