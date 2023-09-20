News you can trust since 1852
Meet the Wakefield trainee social worker, 24, in the running for the Miss Yorkshire competition

A trainee social worker from Wakefield is gearing up to compete in the annual Miss Yorkshire beauty contest.
By Shawna Healey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Celine Bickerdike, 24, is among more than a dozen women in the running for the Miss Yorkshire crown. A mental health activist, Celine wants to expand on her work by supporting refugees, inspired by the matriarchs in her family.

Celine’s great grandmother, Francesca Lanska, was sent to Auschwitz as a young woman, and it where her grandmother, Helena Kowalczyk, was born, and because of this, remain stateless.

A keen cook, photographer, and singer, Celine also dreams of being a TV presenter one day.

Celine Bickerdyke from Wakefield.Celine Bickerdyke from Wakefield.
The winner of the competition, which will be held at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe, Doncaster, will be the successor to the current Miss Yorkshire, university student, Milly Hinchcliffe from Leeds.

Also from West Yorkshire is the youngest competitor, Alanya Rose Watson, 16, who has received her Duke of Edinburgh award and dreams of becoming an engineer.

And it is 18-year-old Princess Akande’s second time competing for the Miss Yorkshire title, who has a dream of winning the contest and becoming a model.

Princess Akande from Bradford.Princess Akande from Bradford.
Horse rider and charity fundraiser, Annalise Butler, will be representing Leeds. In 2021, she raised £642 for children's cancer Uk by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and it is her dream to own business as a freelance horse rider and instructor for young children.

The final will consist of four rounds – black dress, sportswear, cocktail or evening dress and an interview with the judges.

Both the winner and runner-up will qualify for the Miss England Final which leads onto the international Miss World competition.

