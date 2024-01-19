Meet Yorkshire Air Ambulance's new lifesaving crew members

4 . Tom Chatwyn

Tom, from Wharfedale, has had an extensive career in the field of paramedicine commenced in the early 2000s when he joined the London Ambulance Service. Over the years, he has contributed his expertise to various services, gathering a wealth of experience along the way. Prior to his secondment to YAA, Tom served as a Clinical Educator within the Yorkshire Ambulance Service academy. Reflecting on his new role, Tom said, "After dedicating five years to the education of new paramedics, I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to return to the frontline and provide high-quality critical care to the people of Yorkshire. This experience promises to be a journey of acquiring new skills and knowledge, and I am excited about the challenges it will bring." Photo: YAA