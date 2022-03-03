Meeting to oppose 450 village homes planned this weekend

Taylor Wimpey is gearing up to submit plans for the houses on land at Altofts Hall Farm, off Station Road.

More than 1,800 people have already signed an online petition to oppose the move, but those without access to the internet are being invited to sign the petition at a meeting held this Sunday, March 6.

Local councillors will also be present at the gathering at Altofts Church Hall on Church Road between 3pm and 5pm.

Huge swathes of residents are opposing the plans.

Allison Lund, a member of Altofts Community Action Group, said: “We have had an overwhelming response to the E-petition showing the concerns from residents.

“The message is crystal clear, the residents of Altofts do not want this.”