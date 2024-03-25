Memorial ceremony planned for five police officers killed in Newton Hill roundabout coach crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dedication ceremony to mark the 46th anniversary of the tragedy at Newton Hill roundabout is also planned.

PC David Bulleyment, PC Eric Renshaw, PC Colin Ross, WPC Lillian Sullivan and WPS Elizabeth Burton all died when their vehicle overturned on May 15, 1978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers had been travelling to a conference in Blackpool. Another 23 passengers were injured.

The Wakefield Express reported the tragedy on its front page, in 1978.

An inquest into the officers’ deaths heard the coach’s brakes had failed.

Wakefield Council has been planning a memorial following a £9.7m redevelopment of the roundabout and the A650 Leeds Road.

The local authority has consulted the Police Federation over the tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, gave an update on the plans at a full council meeting.

Plans are in place by Wakefield Council to install a permanent tribute to five police officers killed in a coach crash in 1978.

He said: “I was up there yesterday with members of the Police Federation as it will be the anniversary of the disaster that happened down there in 1978.

“We are hopeful that the memorial stone, plaque and the dedication to those that lost their lives will be in place for May 15.”

Coun Morley said he hoped the Mayor of Wakefield, Josie Pritchard, and council leader Denise would be able to join relatives of those who lost their lives at a dedication ceremony.

Calls have been made for a memorial at the site since 2019.

How the Express reported the tragedy, in May 1978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last October, ward councillor David Pickersgill welcomed the move but added: “It is unfortunate it has taken us this long to do a proper memorial to the police coach crash.”

Speaking in 2019, Neil Bulleyment, PC Bulleyment’s son, who was four when his father died, said: “I think the idea is long overdue to be honest.

“I’ve seen various police forces up and down the UK all pay tribute to the officers they’ve lost, and I think West Yorkshire should too.

“I think since 1978, something has been lacking, even if there was just a small plaque there it would have been nice. It’s a great shame really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Federation chairman Brian Booth previously said said: “We think it’s a fantastic idea. We’re fully supportive of it.

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do to remember them.