Memorial football match to be held for Wakefield fundraiser Gaynor Powell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gaynor Powell, passed away on Christmas Day after a three year battle with cancer.

As a football fan and avid Leeds United supporter, a memorial match has been organised by her family with a host of well-known names already signing up to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaynor’s son, Darren, said: “We as a family are still absolutely heartbroken and devastated.

The event will be held in loving memory of Gaynor Powell, who passed away on Christmas Day.

"My mum was our world and she meant everything to us – she was the glue that kept everyone together in our family.

"She’s a big loss to the whole of Wakefield and the community of Hall Green.

"All she ever wanted to do was help others, even when she was battling cancer herself – that was just her – she had a big heart and was such a kind person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor raised thousands of pounds for many charities across the country, one being for her beloved friend, Rob Burrow and the MND community.

Gaynor with her family - true Leeds United supporters.

In her memory, a memorial match will take place at Hall Green United FC on Painthorpe Lane in Wakefield on Sunday, February 11, with a host of famous faces hoping to take part, including ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, former Manchester United player Lee Crooks, Emmerdale actor Jay Konzel, You Tube’s Carl Crowley, The Voice and Starstruck singer, Callum Butterworth, Pro boxer Darren Tetley and, of course, Darren’s team the Kews Burrow Charity FC.

Darren said: "We’re hoping to raise money for a memorial bench, where I can take my little boy – when he arrives. This will give us the opportunity to sit and tell him about his amazing nan and what a warrior she was and the true inspiration she was to others.

“It will also be a place for friends and family to go to share their memories and remember her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren along with his brother, Jayson and dad, Dean, are hoping as many people as possible go along for the family funday.

Gaynor abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral in September, just two days after having a chemotherapy session, raising £300 for Wakefield Hospice.

As well as the match, there will be face painting, a bouncy castle, music, raffles, food, ice cream and pool competitions.

Entry is free for all and the bar will be open all day.