Memories of life on Castleford's Wheldon Lane brought to life in new book

Did you ever live down Wheldon Lane in Castleford?

If so they this is the book for you.

Paul Hampton has written a second book about what life was like down Wheldon Lane. Pictured here with the first.

'More Life in the Lane' is the second book by Paul Hampton, telling stories of the lives of the people that lived on Wheldon Lane. The workers, their families, the businesses and the school.

Mr Hampton said: "So many people who bought the book gave positive comments as it reminded them of the times and people they had left behind."

As it only touched on a small number of the family stories he decided to find as many more as he could from anyone he could find, and publish a follow up.

Mr Hampton, whose grandparents ran George and Lizzie Crowder’s shop in Chapel Street off Wheldon Lane, will be selling copies priced £8.50 in Castleford Library this Saturday, December 21 from 9.45am to noon.

In the longer term, Paul would also like to create a pictorial record of the community, possibly on a website, by having as many photos of families who lived down the lane.

If anyone would share family photos please drop in to see him on Saturday.