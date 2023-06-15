Memories of Tickle Cock bridge naming row evoked as councillors agree to accept Castleford station revamp money

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members broke into giggles at the mention of Tickle Cock bridge, in Castleford.

The underpass, which links Castlefields car park to the town centre, is to get a £150,000 upgrade to include new lighting, public artwork and CCTV.

The money is part of an overall financial boost of £720,000 after Castleford was earmarked to be part of Network Rail’s ‘first and last mile’ project.

The scheme aims to increase train use, improve passenger experience, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

A furore was sparked in Castleford nearly two decades ago when attempts were made to rename the bridge.

Council officers and Channel 4 chiefs tried to rechristened the local landmark Tittle Cotte bridge to make it more palatable for national television audiences.

The controversy led to a successful campaign to get the original name restored.

The bridge featured in The Castleford Project, when the town was chosen to be the subject of a Channel 4 restoration scheme in 2003.

Discussing the plans, Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We all know that in Castleford, we are about to transform the town.

“We are about to develop the waterfront and make it a brilliant destination.

“We are planning to turn Henry Moore Square into a super public realm.

“This is about helping to connect different places and help people get to Castleford in the first place.”

Michael Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways said: “I am also pleased we are looking at Tickle Cock Bridge.

“It is a part of the town that means a lot to so, so many people.”

In the five years that followed, the broadcaster and Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud collaborated with residents, the council, architects and regional and national funding agencies on community-led improvement projects totalling £11m.

Coun Morley continued: “Great work was done there a few years ago, it’s building on that.

“We all love that part of the district and that part of the town. We welcome it.”

There were laughs as Coun Graham then said: “What a name!”

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “When Channel 4 were filming in Castleford a number of years ago, they thought that the name was inappropriate, so they called it Tittle Cott on the programme.

“It was quite funny but there was an uproar in the town and they quickly had to reverse it.”

The bridge behind Carlton Lanes shopping centre has been known as Tickle Cock for more than a century.

Historically it was a popular place for courting couples and romantic liaisons.

Attempts to change the name enraged residents.

Over-50s group Castleford Area Voice for the Elderly (CAVE) campaigned for an old plaque with the name of Tittle Cott to be replaced by the council.

