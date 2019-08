Michael McIntyre's Big Show is coming back and is looking for people who want to share some great news with their nearest and dearest.

Are you expecting a baby and want to tell your parents? Do you want to ask your best mate to be your best man? Or maybe you want to ask your partner if they’ll move in with you?

Do you fancy taking part in Michael McIntyre's next show?

No matter how big or small your news – the show want to hear from you!

For your chance to feature on the show get in touch. bigshownews@hungrybear.tv or you can call 07379 255 592.