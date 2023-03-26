The new role has been created as part of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s initiative to provide holistic support for discharge and to support re-admissions into hospital for patients living with dementia.

The role will be part of the Integrated Transfer of Care Hub (ITOC Hub) a co-located service consisting of health and social care colleagues who work across the three hospital sites and in the community to support timely discharge of patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Scaife, head of integrated discharge said: “This role is instrumental to our service, it ensures that partnership working is undertaken to provide the best model of care for patients from ward to a place they call home.

Stephen Hallas, dementia transition of care nurse specialist.

“Stephen brings extensive knowledge and understanding to the role, allowing him to provide personalised care and support around discharge.”

The new service will provide care homes and care providers with specialised support - which also extends to families and carers - providing signposting to local services and offering strategies and tools to help them manage and support the patient at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Hallas, dementia transition of care nurse specialist, said: “With personal and professional experience in this field I am pleased to put my expertise to good use and be able to facilitate safe and timely discharges for people living with dementia. Offering support through this period will help to reduce readmissions.

“I can’t promise to stop the surprises that come with this illness, but I can help to lessen their impact.”