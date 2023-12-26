Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust: Wakefield's hospital will benefit from 'significant' funding contribution

The charity that supports hospitals in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract, as well as vital community services in the Wakefield area, has received a lump donation of £15,000.

The money for MY Hospitals Charity comes from Sovereign Health Care which has increased its previous annual donation from £8,000 in celebration of its 150th anniversary.

The donation will be used to support NHS staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust through training and staff benefit initiatives, and support enhancements to patients’ experiences.

Sovereign Health Care has also provided more than £700 worth of gifts to the children’s wards as part of the MY Hospitals Charity wish list initiative.

Sovereign Health Care has made a significant contribution to the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Charity

Neil McCallum, Sovereign’s chief executive, said: “Sovereign takes great pride in our culture and ethos of supporting local health initiatives.

“We have supported the Mid Yorkshire nurse education initiatives for several years and know how valued this is. We were very happy to hear that some of this year’s funding would also go to benefit staff and patients more generally across the Mid Yorkshire Trust sites.

"The hard-working staff really are the backbone of NHS hospital and community services, and vital to keeping our communities well.”