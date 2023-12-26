Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust: Wakefield's hospital will benefit from 'significant' funding contribution
and live on Freeview channel 276
The money for MY Hospitals Charity comes from Sovereign Health Care which has increased its previous annual donation from £8,000 in celebration of its 150th anniversary.
The donation will be used to support NHS staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust through training and staff benefit initiatives, and support enhancements to patients’ experiences.
Sovereign Health Care has also provided more than £700 worth of gifts to the children’s wards as part of the MY Hospitals Charity wish list initiative.
READ MORE: Eight-year-old Honey delivers hundreds of gifts to children spending Christmas at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield (wakefieldexpress.co.uk)
Neil McCallum, Sovereign’s chief executive, said: “Sovereign takes great pride in our culture and ethos of supporting local health initiatives.
“We have supported the Mid Yorkshire nurse education initiatives for several years and know how valued this is. We were very happy to hear that some of this year’s funding would also go to benefit staff and patients more generally across the Mid Yorkshire Trust sites.
"The hard-working staff really are the backbone of NHS hospital and community services, and vital to keeping our communities well.”
Talib Yaseen, Chief Nurse at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I would like to express my gratitude for this donation from Sovereign. Their generous support for Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust and our staff highlights our shared ambition of ensuring people in our communities have access to the best healthcare, facilities and services, and that we have the best supported staff.”