Inspired by the message of the former Batley and Spen MP’s maiden speech in Parliament - “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us” - Great Get Together events are an opportunity for communities to come together and make new connections and while the main weekend takes place annually in June, this year The Jo Cox Foundation worked with Migration Yorkshire to support communities to also run events in the run-up to the Yorkshire Integration Festival at the end of September.

Small grants were provided to individuals and groups to support the running of their events, with the ultimate aim that the events help migrants and refugees in Yorkshire to make meaningful connections with people in their local community.

Pui Yin (Helen), who organised a Great Get Together event in Wakefield where people drew portraits of each other, said:

In collaboration with Migration Yorkshire, The Jo Cox Foundation supported migrant and refugee communities to run over 15 Great Get Together events in the region last month. Pictured here are Jo Cox's parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeaterm and her sister, Kim Leadbeater, at this year's Jo Cox Way bike event.

“It was well received by the community of Wakefield, and I am happy to see how art can bridge people together. We all smile in the same language and have a good time together with different colours and learn about the diversity of culture here.”

Other events that took place included a tea party in Wakefield for the Hongkonger community; a day trip to Scarborough for asylum seekers, refugees and other vulnerable migrants from across Leeds and Wakefield to experience the famous British seaside; Primavera Latina, a gathering organised by a group of people from different Latin American countries living in Leeds; and a celebration in Sheffield of Congolese, Burundian, Rwandese and Tanzanian cultures through dance and song.

Zoe Cumberland, Head of Community Programmes at The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“We were delighted by the variety of event ideas that people came up with and the willingness of community members and organisations to collaborate to make these events happen.

“Across Yorkshire, we saw an incredible range of events that reflected different interests - from badminton, to board games, and food-sharing - which all helped people to make new connections, inspired by Jo Cox’s ‘more in common’ message.”

Ewa Jamróz, policy, data and development officer at Migration Yorkshire and Hong Kong Welcome Programme lead, said:

“The events were a fantastic opportunity for people who have migrated to the Yorkshire and Humber region, including those from Hong Kong, to meet and make meaningful connections with people from different backgrounds.

“They showed that those settling in our region are keen to share their skills, interests and culture with their neighbours and become part of their local communities with some support along the way.”