Millions of Brits would NOT split the money 50/50 with their partner if they won the lottery

Millions of adults would LEAVE their other half if they won the lottery.

A study of 2,000 adults in a relationship found as many as one in six would consider ending a relationship if money gave them an easy way out.

And of those who DO want to stay with a partner, 24 per cent DON’T want to split the winnings 50/50.

Key reasons for keeping a majority share of the cash include not trusting the partner to keep the win quiet, and the fact ‘it’s my ticket, my money’.

While three in 10 of those who want to keep the money say they have an arrangement with their other half where all finances are kept separate.

Worryingly, even without the issue of a windfall, 20 per cent of of couples already claim they can't say they are currently happy with their partner.

It also emerged 40 per cent are unlikely to tell a single soul if they bagged a win.

A spokeswoman for Lottoland, which commissioned the research in conjunction with its Millionaire Superdraw which takes place on February 7, said: “Sometimes, you have to choose between love and money, and as this study shows many are prepared to do so.

“It is quite shocking to discover just how many adults are only with their other half because they can’t afford to leave them.

“And with Valentines day just around the corner, it’s saddening to find there are many relationships out there which aren’t happy or fulfilling.”

The study also found 16 per cent of respondents wouldn’t necessarily expect their partner to share their lottery winnings.

However, those who did would want an even 50/50 split of the money – and 36 per cent claim they would immediately ditch their other half if they didn’t share the loot.

And while the majority of Brits are generous, with 71 per cent saying they’d definitely share the cash with family and friends if they had enough to go around, there are some that would tighten the purse strings, and keep every penny.

Of those who wouldn’t give anything away, 32 per cent wouldn’t want everyone suddenly thinking they could come to them for money.

Three in 10 wouldn’t want others to think they were rich, while 26 per cent would worry friendships and relationships weren’t genuine.

But for some, a reluctance to share is largely down to an existing lack of cash - with 18 per cent already saddled with too many debts, and one fifth claiming to have no money at the moment.

The average adult, polled via OnePoll, who is prepared to divide the winnings will give away 30 per cent of their prize.

And when questioned about how to spend a new chunk of money, 47 per cent would go on a spending spree right away.

Just one third would take the sensible route and pay off the mortgage, while 45 per cent would book a big holiday.

A second property is a must for almost six in 10 adults, while home renovations - to include new kitchen, carpets, bathroom and extension - are on the list for 18 per cent of folk.

The spokeswoman for Lottoland added: “Most of us can only dream about a windfall, but for some, the dream does become a reality.

“The most important thing for Brits is to keep their nearest and dearest close and looked after, which is lovely.

“Everyone thinks they know what they’d do if they won the lottery, and everyone has a plan on how to spend the money. But the reality can be very different.”

