MINERS’ STRIKE 40TH ANNIVERSARY: Former National Union of Mineworkers president Arthur Scargill to speak in Wakefield district at event marking four decades
Arthur Scargill will be a key speaker at an evening at Hemsworth Miners Social Club, in Fitzwilliam, next Friday.
The event, which will begin at 7.30pm on March 15, will include talks from John Dunn from the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, and Rosie Hunter from Women Against Pit Closures.
It will also include music from Barnsley band Parson’s Lot.
Mr Scargill was president of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from 1982 to 2002 and became a key figure in the dispute.
The Express is running a series of features on the strike to mark its 40th anniversary.
The coverage will include accounts and pictures from the time and analysis into what it has meant for people in the Wakefield district decades since.
If you have memories or pictures you would like to share please contact [email protected].