MINERS’ STRIKE 40TH ANNIVERSARY: Former National Union of Mineworkers president Arthur Scargill to speak in Wakefield district at event marking four decades

The trade unionist who led the 1984-85 miners’ strike will speak at an event in the Wakefield district to mark its 40th anniversary.
By James Carney
Published 7th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Arthur Scargill will be a key speaker at an evening at Hemsworth Miners Social Club, in Fitzwilliam, next Friday.

The event, which will begin at 7.30pm on March 15, will include talks from John Dunn from the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, and Rosie Hunter from Women Against Pit Closures.

It will also include music from Barnsley band Parson’s Lot.

Arthur Scargill, President of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), addresses the Grimethorpe Pit Camp Rally, UK, February 1993. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Arthur Scargill, President of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), addresses the Grimethorpe Pit Camp Rally, UK, February 1993. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Arthur Scargill, President of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), addresses the Grimethorpe Pit Camp Rally, UK, February 1993. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Mr Scargill was president of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) from 1982 to 2002 and became a key figure in the dispute.

The Express is running a series of features on the strike to mark its 40th anniversary.

The coverage will include accounts and pictures from the time and analysis into what it has meant for people in the Wakefield district decades since.

If you have memories or pictures you would like to share please contact [email protected].

