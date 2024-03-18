Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett believes there should be an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave and to restore to retired miners the full benefits of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme.

Orgreave was the most violent clashes between police and striking miners of the dispute.

As part of the 40th anniversary the Express has interviewed former miners who took part in the industrial action.

Peter Mandleson, Minister without Portfolio, emerges from the lift after a trip down Kellingley Colliery, with Jon Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, and John Grogan, MP for Selby in 1998

They said an entire way of life and their communities were under threat.

Mr Trickett said former mining communities are still suffering from the result and legacy of the strike.

He said: "When Thatcher’s government announced 20 pit closures in 1984, coalfield communities told the country that she planned to destroy the whole industry and that if she succeeded workers in other industries would be next.

Jon Trickett

“The Tory government lied and coalfield communities were proven absolutely right. We still live with the consequences today.

“Coalfield areas have been systematically held back by successive governments.

“Underinvestment has led to economic decline. We’re still waiting for the Mineworkers Pension Scheme to be restored and an independent inquiry into the way the strike was policed as well as the events at Orgreave.

"Despite all this, the spirit of our communities has never been broken. Ahead of the 40th anniversary we must step up our demands for justice for coalfield communities.”

Charity the Coalfields Regeneration Trust previously said that 42 per cent of coalfield neighbourhoods are in the most deprived 30 per cent in Britain and still face significant social, economic and health challenges.

