Missing: Appeal to help find Louis Moore missing from home in Ackworth
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Louis Moore who has been reported missing from Ackworth.
Louis, 29, was reported missing at 11am this morning (Monday) and was last seen in the Wakefield Road area of Ackworth.
He’s described as a white male, about 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with mousey brown short hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a blue t-shirt with “Best Dad in the World” written on it, jogging bottoms and trainers.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Louis and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0560 0f 23/1.