News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing: Appeal to help find Louis Moore missing from home in Ackworth

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Louis Moore who has been reported missing from Ackworth.

By Leanne Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Louis, 29, was reported missing at 11am this morning (Monday) and was last seen in the Wakefield Road area of Ackworth.

He’s described as a white male, about 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with mousey brown short hair.

Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a blue t-shirt with “Best Dad in the World” written on it, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Louis Moore who has been reported missing from Ackworth.
Most Popular

Officers are increasingly concerned about Louis and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0560 0f 23/1.

WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police