Missing: Appeal to help find Louis Moore missing from home in Ackworth

Louis, 29, was reported missing at 11am this morning (Monday) and was last seen in the Wakefield Road area of Ackworth.

He’s described as a white male, about 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with mousey brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a blue t-shirt with “Best Dad in the World” written on it, jogging bottoms and trainers.

