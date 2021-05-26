Missing: Detectives appeal to find missing Cain Reynolds last seen in Wakefield

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about missing Cain Reynolds, aged 21, who is from the Barnsley area.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short ginger hair.

Cain was last seen on Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield, close to Pinderfields Hospital, at around 11pm on Monday, May 24.

Cain Reynolds.

His connections are in the Barnsley area.

At the time he was wearing a dark tracksuit and carrying a white toiletries bag.

DI Sarah Degnan of Wakefield CID said: “I would ask Cain or anyone who has seen him since he went missing, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact with us.”

Any information should be directed to the Wakefield CID by calling 101, referencing log 32 of 25th May.