Missing: Police appeal for information to trace three youths believed to be together from Wakefield

Solomon Agyemang, 13, Stanislav Topa, 14 and Mohammed Hussain, 12 were all reported missing yesterday evening (Tuesday).

They all have links to Wakefield, London, Barnsley and Manchester areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon is described as a Black male, 5ft9, medium build, wearing black and white Adidas bottoms, blue Nike top and Black and White Nike Jordan trainers.

From left: Solomon Agyemang, Stanislav Topa, Mohammed Hussain

Stanislav is described as a White male, he was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black Hoodrich jumper.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, fair skin, 4ft9 slim build, brown hair with a bit of a mullet. Wearing black jumper, black trousers and grey Nike trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and their families are concerned for their welfare.