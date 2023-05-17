Missing: Police appeal for information to trace three youths believed to be together from Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help to find three youths believed to be together from Wakefield.
Solomon Agyemang, 13, Stanislav Topa, 14 and Mohammed Hussain, 12 were all reported missing yesterday evening (Tuesday).
They all have links to Wakefield, London, Barnsley and Manchester areas.
Solomon is described as a Black male, 5ft9, medium build, wearing black and white Adidas bottoms, blue Nike top and Black and White Nike Jordan trainers.
Stanislav is described as a White male, he was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black Hoodrich jumper.
Mohammed is described as Asian male, fair skin, 4ft9 slim build, brown hair with a bit of a mullet. Wearing black jumper, black trousers and grey Nike trainers.
Police and their families are concerned for their welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2040 of 16 May.