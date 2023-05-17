News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Missing: Police appeal for information to trace three youths believed to be together from Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help to find three youths believed to be together from Wakefield.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th May 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read

Solomon Agyemang, 13, Stanislav Topa, 14 and Mohammed Hussain, 12 were all reported missing yesterday evening (Tuesday).

They all have links to Wakefield, London, Barnsley and Manchester areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Solomon is described as a Black male, 5ft9, medium build, wearing black and white Adidas bottoms, blue Nike top and Black and White Nike Jordan trainers.

From left: Solomon Agyemang, Stanislav Topa, Mohammed HussainFrom left: Solomon Agyemang, Stanislav Topa, Mohammed Hussain
From left: Solomon Agyemang, Stanislav Topa, Mohammed Hussain
Most Popular

Stanislav is described as a White male, he was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black Hoodrich jumper.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, fair skin, 4ft9 slim build, brown hair with a bit of a mullet. Wearing black jumper, black trousers and grey Nike trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and their families are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2040 of 16 May.

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldNike