Missing: Police appeal to help find Knottingley teenager Harvey Bedford

Harvey, 15, was last seen at his home on June 22.

He is described as being about 6ft tall and is believed to be wearing a black hooded zip-up jacket, black trousers and grey Nike trainers.

There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are being made to locate him.

If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.