Missing: Police concerned for the welfare of missing 'Mick' from Knottingley

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 91-year-old man from Knottingley.

William Tinningley, known as ‘Mick’, was last seen around the Knottingley and Castleford area yesterday (Thursday, September 5) at 6.35pm

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He wears glasses, has white hair and when last seen had a pink walking stick with flowers on it.

He may appear confused. Please call 101 quoting log 1622 of 5/9 if you have any info.

Police and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via the online options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting log 1622 of 5 September or contact police via the 101 line.