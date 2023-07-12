News you can trust since 1852
Missing: Police in Wakefield appeal to locate man missing from Stanley

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate James Hopwood who has been reported missing from the Stanley area.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read

Known as Jim, he is described as a white male, aged in his 80s, 6ft tall, of slim build with a stubble beard. He has distinctive tattoos of a sword on his right arm.

He was last seen at around 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) and was wearing a blue or black jacket, cardigan and black jogging bottoms with either black Vans-type trainers or leather slippers.

Officers are increasingly concerned about his welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen James or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1330 of 11/7.

