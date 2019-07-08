Missing Pontefract teenager found 'safe and well'

A teenager reported missing from Pontefract was found safe and well after an appeal to locate him.

Dannial Wynn, 14, was reported missing from his home in Upton, Pontefract on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

West Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that the teenager was found safely later that day.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We circulated an appeal on Saturday afternoon (6 July) in relation to 14-year-old Dannial Wynn who had been reported missing from home in Upton, Pontefract.

"He was found safe and well later that day. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."