The society’s 59th exhibition will take place on Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9 at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall in Wakefield.

The show has 19 layouts covering all the major scales from N to O and cover both UK, continental and US prototypes.

There are four layouts making their debut at the show including three from WRMS and its members.

Steve Smith of Wakefield Railway Modellers Society with his model of Earlsheaton station circa 1953.

Stephen Foster, the exhibition manager at Wakefield RMS, said: “This is our 59th Exhibition and our first since 2019. The Covid-19 lockdowns impacted the society as it did with many groups and our normal annual pattern of events and annual shows were curtailed.

“Our show was always seen as being one of the best shows in the north and we decided that we would hold a show this year.

"Our normal venue, Thornes Park Sports centre, is unavailable and after a lot of searching around QEGS was the only viable site and the only date that we could book. So, it is a bit of a new adventure for us as people are used to the show being at Thornes Park in November.”

Thomas the Tank Engine will be making a welcome return with the ‘drive your own Thomas’ always being a popular feature of the show.

Sam Kennedy at a previous Model Railway exhibition at Thornes Park Stadium. It will be the Wakefield society's first exhibition since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from Thomas will be donated to the Wakefield Hospice, which is the society’s chosen charity to support.

The exhibition is being held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall, Northgate Wakefield, WF1 3QX.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

A drop off and pick up area is available as well as a limited number of disabled car park spaces. More parking is within easy walking distance of the venue.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and each paying adult can bring two children free of charge. Tickets for unaccompanied children 11 to 18 cost £2. Carers are free.