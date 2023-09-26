Model railway exhibition ready to make tracks into Wakefield
The society’s 60th exhibition will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 1, 10am to 4.30pm, at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall on Northgate.
The Wakefield Railway Modellers' Society was formed in 1958 and is one of the leading model railway clubs in the North of England.
Stephen Foster, Exhibition Manager, said: “It has a tradition of organising high quality exhibitions and exhibition layouts we are pleased to have reached this, our 60th show.
"The show brings together the work of club members as well as local and national exhibitors to provide our visitors with quality exhibits across all the major scales in railway modelling and periods from the turn of the 20th century to the modern day.”
Stephen said that this year they are pleased to be able to debut ‘Eyemouth’, a representation of a branch line in Scotland.
"Built to 7mm to 1 ft scale, this is the layout's debut and will feature hand-built locomotives and carriages,” he said.
Other WRMS members will be debuting their layouts with locations as diverse as a fictional tramway to Flamborough Head, a steam preservation line and a layout based around the work of Rowland Emmett.
There are 17 layouts in total including the ever-popular drive your own Thomas the Tank engine layout, the proceeds from which are donated to charity partner, Wakefield Hospice.
With trade support from local and national companies the show is a one stop shopping opportunity for all their modelling needs, beginner, or experienced modeller alike.
There will also be demonstrators covering all aspects of model railways all keen to pass on their knowledge and expertise.
Stephen said: “The society has focussed on introducing younger people to the past time and we are pleased that the number of families attending has risen over the past four shows. The show is family friendly with each paying adult being able to bring two children free of charge.”
There will be food and drink available.
Entry is £9 for adults (each paying adult may bring two children free of charge, up to the age of 18). Unaccompanied children aged 11 to 18, £2 and carers free when accompanying a fee-paying adult.