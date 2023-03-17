China Milner, 28, began fundraising for Wakefield Hospice in 2018, after the passing of her mum, Geraldine, from breast cancer at just 45 years old.

Geraldine was cared for at the hospice for the last six weeks of her life, and China, of Middlestown, subsequently set the ambitious goal of raising £18,000 over the next five years, a whopping total which she has now achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

China, who works at the Card Factory offices at J41 Industrial Estate, Wakefield, said: “My mum was inspirational. Even with a terminal diagnosis, she lived life to the full.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation (left) and China Milner (right).

"As the time came to say goodbye, our entire family were welcomed at the hospice, they looked after all of us, as much as mum - the people at the hospice were just amazing and have offered so much support since mum’s death.

“I worked out the amount that it cost just for my mum to be in a bed at the hospice for the six weeks that she was there. The total came to just below £18,000, just for the bed alone, never mind that staff, medicines, machines etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, I set my goal to raise £18,000 for the hospice over the next 5 years. It will be five years on Friday, May 5, 2023 and we have smashed it!”

China has thrown herself into a variety of fundraising challenges and initiatives over the past five years, from raffles and endurance challenges through to hosting events and a charity ball – raising an incredible £23,687.67.

China with her mum, Geraldine, at her prom.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to witness first-hand China’s incredible fundraising efforts in memory of her late mum Geraldine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From such a young age, China has been relentless in raising funds for Wakefield Hospice, and to not just have achieved her £18,000 target, but to have raised more than £5,000 above her initial goal is a momentous achievement.

“I am so proud of China and the journey she has been on over the past five years, her selfless actions in trying so hard to raise funds for our cause which is so close to her heart – from all at Wakefield Hospice we say thank you for your fundraising, thank you for your passionate support, and thank you for your incredible advocacy.”

China added her fundraising isn’t going to end there and she would be arranging future events and activities soon.

China and her friends outside Wakefield Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d just like to say thank you so much to everyone who has supported me with all of my events,” she said.

Wakefield Hospice is a charity that has been providing expert care to local people with life limiting illnesses for more than 30 years.

The Wakefield 10K Race is also set to go ahead this weekend to help raise the £4.3m that is needed to provide Wakefield residents with the highest quality palliative care, free of charge.

To find out more about fundraising for Wakefield Hospice, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331401.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad