Months of disruption expected on Wakefield street

More than 1km of underground gas pipes are being laid in Wakefield, with months of disruption expected.

Northern Gas Networks says is investing £300,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in and around Hollin Lane in Wakefield.

It involves replacing 1.4km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Wakefield for years to come.

The company says in order for the works to be completed safely and efficiently, is it necessary to introduce a number of temporary traffic lights as the work progresses along Hollin Lane.

The work is being carried out in phases, in order to minimise the disruption caused.

Phase one began this week with two-way temporary lights put in place on Hollin Lane between the junction with Howard Crescent and the junction with Grove Park. These lights will remain in place for two weeks.

Starting on October 14, a road closure will begin further along Hollin Lane between the junctions with Grove Park and Milton Close, and will remain in place for approximately two weeks.

A second closure will then be introduced on Hollin Lane on Monday, October 28 between the junction with Milton Close and with Primrose Lane and will stay in place for three weeks.

This closure will then progress along Hollin Lane to the junctions with Primrose Lane and Winden Close, beginning on Monday, November 18 and will remain in place for approximately two weeks.

The final phase will see the road closed between the junctions with Winden Close and Denby Dale Road for two weeks, starting on Monday, December 4 between the junctions with

Russell Kaye, from Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their continued patience while we complete these essential works.

"We know that no-one likes roadworks, and we’ve carefully planned the work to be carried on in phases to minimise the disruption caused.

"We urge customers to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel while we are working in the area. ”