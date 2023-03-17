Councillors voted against a recommendation to approve the development, describing the plans as ‘overbearing’ on local residents.

The scheme has divided opinion among residents living near to the site on Colorado Way.

Petitions both against and in support of the scheme have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

The council’s planning and highways committee voted against granting approval for nine commercial units and two buildings to be used for car sales.

In a second vote, the committee agreed to defer the application to allow the developer to consider reducing the height of the proposed buildings.

The committee also asked for up-to-date traffic data on roads near to the site to be obtained.

Rebecca Dunkerley spoke at the committee meeting on behalf of residents opposed to the scheme.

She said: “This is bound to have an oppressive and overbearing impact on neighbouring properties.”

James Roberts, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “The report to members makes it absolutely clear that the proposed development complies with the relevant policy and guidelines.

“Local residents have consistently attempted to attack the reputation of the site owner.

Mr Roberts said the applicant had arranged meetings to address residents’ concerns.

He added: “At those meetings it became very clear that the residents were not interested in discussing compromises and made it clear they would do whatever they could to oppose it.

“This has been borne out by the residents describing the applicant as being underhand.

“The proposed development will be of significant benefit to the local economy and will result in the development of previously overgrown wasteland.”

Councillors raised concerns over the height of the buildings and their close proximity to residential properties.

Some also said there would not be enough parking spaces for the number of units proposed.

Committee member Coun David Jones said: “We know this area and we know it very well.

“We know how it has been developed.

“I think there is a moral issue here – the moral issue of them being very close to residential properties.

“Particularly when those residential properties were bought when the land was clear.

“I do accept that an appeal may well go against the council.

“But I think some things need to be said in terms of the impact on the community.

“I think sometimes it has to be said that this is not right. Morally it is not right.”

Coun Kevin Swift said: “I think it goes beyond simply being a moral issue.

“I think they are entirely valid planning issues.

“I think the concerns of the relationship of the development to the houses are entirely legitimate.”

Coun Kathryn Scott: “I find this overbearing. I wouldn’t like it. I don’t think it is right that they are so high.