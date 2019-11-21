More footage released in search for missing Dewsbury man Colin Vasey

Police searching for missing Dewsbury man Colin Vasey have released a second CCTV clip.

The video, recorded on Leeds Road in Dewsbury, is believed to be the last confirmed siting of Mr Vasey and was recorded at 5.53am on Sunday, November 17.

It follows a first video, released yesterday, which was taken on Owl Road, in the Shaw Cross area of the town, earlier that day.

Mr Vasey, 81, has been missing since Sunday, November 17 and police have said they are "very concerned" for his welfare.

He is thought to be wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said: “We desperately need to find Colin and reunite him with his family.



“He is an elderly gentleman wearing clothes that are unsuitable for the harsh conditions.



“We have had a lot of people who want to help find Colin and would like to thank the community for their help.



“Any small amount of information could really help us and our specialist teams currently out looking for him.”

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.