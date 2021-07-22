More improvement works planned for M62 next month

Highways England is carrying out a number of essential maintenance schemes this year, including carriageway resurfacing, bridge refurbishments and sign replacement.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “Our first sets of work started on 15 July and included resurfacing, replacing the protective barriers or parapets on a number of bridges and renewing lighting with energy efficient LED bulbs.

"Those works have progressed well and we are now ready to begin further improvements.

The second phase of improvements to keep the M62 in Yorkshire safe, smooth, dependable and durable are gearing up for an August start.

“By carrying out this maintenance we’ll be keeping the M62 in good condition, reducing the need for unplanned work and providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”

From Monday, August 2, work will begin to resurface parts of both carriageways between Langham at junction 35 and Cowick. The work will be carried out overnight on Mondays to Fridays, mainly under lane closures but some full closures will be required between junction 34 (Whitley Bridge) and junction 36 (Goole).

Work is due to end mid-August.

Resurfacing will also take place on both carriageways between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) and the M62/M621 clockwise link road.

This starts on Monday, August 9 and will run until the end of September with full overnight closures from 8pm to 6am

From Monday August, 16 bridge joints will be renewed and steelwork painted on the Blake Law Lane and Hunsworth Lane bridges which carry local traffic over the M62 between junctions 25 (Clifton) and 26.

Replacing old bridge joints helps to protect the concrete below from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt.

Although the work will be carried out in the daytime, both bridges will be closed to traffic 24/7 for three weeks to enable it to be carried out safely.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

There will then be two-way traffic lights until the work is complete on Friday, September 24. The M62 will be unaffected by this scheme.