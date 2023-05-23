Memory Action Group was founded in 2018 after Jan Archbold’s husband, Liam, was formally diagnosed with dementia in 2016 at the age of 72, after experiencing symptoms for over two years.

Mr Archbold, who was a management accountant before retiring, passed away in March of last year with dementia after dealing with the disease for around eight years.

He was one of the almost 66,000 people who died from dementia or Alzheimer’s in 2022, making it the biggest killer in the UK, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Jan and her husband Liam Archbold in February 2021.

His widow set up the charity, which was originally a peer support group but now runs drop-in sessions, after noticing a lack of provisions for people living with dementia and their carers.

Mrs Archbold said: “Unfortunately, dementia doesn’t come under the mental health umbrella, it isn’t classed as life-limiting, and it isn’t classed as a terminal disease.

“Dementia is all of those things but it often falls through the cracks. This is why I am so passionate about trying to get dementia recognised, as it is a growing issue.

“And it isn’t just an old person’s disease, dementia can affect anyone at any age.”

Jan Archbold, founder of the Memory Action Group, at the Big SIng in aid of the Alzheimer's Society with Deputy Mayor of Wakefield Councillor Darren Byford and his husband, Peter Davis.

Mrs Archbold, 74, says that what carers want the most is a free sit-in service, where their loved ones can be watched by a trained person for a few hours whilst they nip out to the shops for an appointment.

“There are three main things that most of our carers want. Our clients want a person they can ring to help them with an issue they may have, not having to jump through hoops and being told to talk to this person and that person,” she said.

“It could be somebody from the Alzheimer Society, an Admiral nurse, or the care coordinator at their surgery, it could be anybody.

“People also often ask for cleaners, as they are often too busy to clean their home after caring for another person 24/7 but cannot afford professional help.

Community engagement officer for Home Instead, Lee Masterman, and members from the Alzheimer's Society.

“And the main thing is a sit-in service, so carers can leave the house, perhaps to go to the hairdressers, or for an appointment without having to take their loved one with them.”

Dementia is not a single illness, but is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities, according to the World Health Organisation.

According to the NHS, there are many different causes of dementia, and many different types, with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia making up the majority of cases.

And figures from the NHS show 3,970 people aged 65 and older in Wakefield were estimated to have dementia in March 2023.

Sarah Swift and her dad, Brian Halliwell.

Of them, only 2,499 (63 per cent) had a formal diagnosis.

It means that 37 per cent of people believed to have dementia in the area do not have a diagnosis and thus may be receiving limited help and support, or none at all.

Sarah Swift, 49, of Outwood, Wakefield, went through the dementia diagnosis process with her dad, Brian Halliwell, 75, five years ago.

Like in Mr Archbold’s case, It took two years for Mr Halliwell to receive his diagnosis, after Sarah, her sister Sharon, and her mum, Jennifer Halliwell, 75, picked up on signs that something just wasn’t quite right.

Mr Halliwell, who was a postman for 40 years, started to forget things and became confused in certain situations, which according to the NHS, are common early signs of dementia.

Sarah said: “My dad was an incredibly intelligent man, he would write quizzes and attend quizzes but we started to notice some changes.

“He stopped going to the quizzes because he struggled to answer the questions and would put things back in the wrong place, and they lived in the same house for over 50 years.

"We arranged for him to have a memory test done, which is the first step in getting a diagnosis, but he sailed through it, which is quite normal. We carried on as normal and thought it was just a little bit of memory loss because he is a bit older.

"I think this is where a lot of the stigma around dementia comes from. I think people think memory loss is associated with just getting older but it is often the first sign of dementia.

Mr Halliwell, who has three grandchildren aged 25, 21, and 17, had a second memory test after his symptoms worsened.

Sarah added: My parents are my world and seeing my mum crumble and my dad fade away has been truly heartbreaking.

"Due to the social care system, my dad is cared for 24 hours a day by my incredible mum."

Five years on, is now in the advanced stage and is cared for around the clock by his wife.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, there are around 900,000 adults living with dementia in the UK, which is expected to rise to 1.6m in the next 20 years.

Lee Masterman, community engagement officer at home care provider, Home Instead, recently held a dementia friendship lunch in Wakefield for people living or caring for people with dementia for Dementia Action Week, which is marked every May.

He said: “It is very important that we encourage people who think they might be experiencing memory loss or other related symptoms to have a chat with their GP about it.

“Not receiving a diagnosis can put a lot of stress on the individual and their families.

“Once diagnosed, the GP can signpost the person to the right help, whether that is through the Alzheimer's Society, with Admiral nurses,or the Memory Action Group, in Wakefield.

“There is a lot of help out there. Dementia was the biggest killer in 2022 and it is expected to worsen.”

Help is available through the NHS or through charities such as Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.