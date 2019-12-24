More than 1,000 hampers delivered to families in need this Christmas

After all of the hard work and efforts of many people the final deliveries for the Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal have been made to the deserving recipients.

A total of 1,000 hampers have been packed and delivered so all that remains is to thank all of those who have contributed.

The list of people and organisations is too long to print, but we would like to give mention to just a few of those involved.

The Community Awareness Programme, on Market Street, collected and coordinated the food that has gone into the hampers; the Express itself for the publicity support that they gave this appeal every year; the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry which sponsored the appeal and provided all the volunteers who packed, moved and delivered the hampers around the greater Wakefield area; the Children’s First Hubs which coordinated the final handing of the hampers to individual families; and Linley & Simpson Estate Agents on Northgate and Catteralls Solicitors on King Street, which both donated large quantities of food for the hampers.

In addition there are huge numbers of individuals, organisations and churches who have donated food, money and finished hampers. To those we also say a very big thank you for their support.

This year, the appeal also presented hampers to four pensioners, who are supported by the Re-Engage Charity (previously known as Contact the Elderly).

The charity is dedicated to supporting older pensioners who live on their own and may not have regular contact with family or friends. The Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry members offer a way for them to have some regular contact by providing afternoon tea once a month to reduce the boredom and loneliness of living on their own.

Once again – to everyone who has contributed and helped – thank-you.