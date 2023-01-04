News you can trust since 1852
More than 1,000 homes left without power due to cut in Wakefield

More than a thousand homes were without power this morning due to a unplanned cut, Northern Powergrid have said.

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Power should be restored in Eastmoor this morning.
Residents in Eastmoor reported the loss of power at around 7.55am this morning.

Northern Powergrid said: “We have restored power to over 719 properties and are working hard to restore the remaining 1,428 by 9.30am.

"Thanks for your patience.”

Anyone who is still having issues, contact Northern Powergrid by calling 105.