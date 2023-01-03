The work will begin on January 16 and will mean that Hemsworth families will be able to lay their loved ones to rest in the town for decades to come.

The £500,000 project will create 1,175 plots on 1.4 hectares of council-owned land bordering the existing cemetery.

Care has been taken to ensure people will still be able to access the cemetery and visit loved ones’ graves during the building work.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “We recognise that Hemsworth is a close-knit community and people want to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in the town.

“So we are extending the cemetery to make sure that for many years to come people will continue to have this choice.

“While this essential work is going on, we have done our best to minimise disruption for cemetery visitors –and people will still be able to visit their loved ones’ graves as normal. “

In order to minimise disruption and maintain safe access for cemetery visitors, a car park on Wakefield Road opposite Vale Head Park will be closed to the public while work is carried out, so it can be used as a contractors’ compound.

Visitors travelling to Vale Head Park by car are encouraged to use the car park at Hemsworth Water Park, which is close by.