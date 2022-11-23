Pontefract Community Kitchen (PCK), Squires Bikers and Woods Solicitors have teamed up for the amazing Christmas event in the town centre on Sunday, to ensure children receive a gift on Christmas morning.

On Sunday, November 27, around 200 bikers, some dressed in Santa suits, will be leaving Squires Cafe near Sherburn in Elmet, arriving at Pontefract’s Liquorice Way around 11.15am, bringing with them a bundle of donations for PCK.

There will also be hotdogs, hot drinks, a tombola and singer.

Erna Steele of Woods Solicitors and also a Pontefract Community Kitchen volunteer, said: Before Covid, Squires used to do Santa runs to Pinderfields Hospital, so we asked if they’d be able to help PCK this Christmas.

“Last year, PCK gave Christmas presents to families, but this year we’re doing it on a much larger scale – bringing toys and food to those who need it most for Christmas.

"People need it this year more than ever. And it’s not just people who are on benefits. There are more and more families, single people and the elderly coming to us for help.”

PCK, which is a registered charity, run by volunteers, keep giving to the community, soley on donations.

Hundreds of bikers will decend on Pontefract this Sunday.

"We don’t get any kind of funding,” Erna said. “We take donations of surplus food from supermarkets and people from the community donate food, which is a big help.

"If people could donate just one thing, it would help.”

Jan Davies, from The Squires Toy Run said "This is the first year that we have supported the Pontefract Community Kitchen and the biking community never let us down with their willingness to take part and spread a little Christmas cheer.

"Hopefully the event on Sunday will be a huge success and the locals of Pontefract get to see the fantastic sight of bikers in their 100s dressed as santa and spreading a little happiness.”

Everyone is invited to Sunday's festive fun event - all for Pontefract Community Kitchen.

Organisers hope the event will raise awareness for those struggling within the Pontefract area and will be collecting tins, toiletries and cupboard food that will make food parcels for people over the Christmas period.

The group also serve hot food to those in need and prepare meal packages and are urging the community to donate.

